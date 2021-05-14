Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.59.

TSE CCO opened at C$22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.11. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$24.58.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

