Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.27. 2,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,315. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.