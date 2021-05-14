Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of FNI opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

