Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,362,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of UGI by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after buying an additional 363,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

