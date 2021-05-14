Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

GE opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

