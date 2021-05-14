Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,227 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.76 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

