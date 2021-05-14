Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $33.97

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $35.60. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 3,089 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

