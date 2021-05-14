Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

