Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 98,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 266,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,465,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.17. 53,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,240. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

