Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 12,020 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. The Greenbrier Companies makes up about 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. 3,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,705. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

