Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 561,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

