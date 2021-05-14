Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $29.95.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
