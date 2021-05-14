Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $$27.12 on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

