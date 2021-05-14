BUZZCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $989,716.33 and approximately $42.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,991 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

