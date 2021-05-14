BurgerFi International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 743 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $9.25 on Friday. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.