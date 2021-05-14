Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80.
In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
