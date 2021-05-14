Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.