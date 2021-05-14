BTIG Research Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $171.49. 122,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

