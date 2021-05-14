BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $171.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

