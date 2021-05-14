BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $486.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.78 and its 200 day moving average is $519.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

