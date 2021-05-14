BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $333.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $354.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

