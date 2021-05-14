BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,843 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

