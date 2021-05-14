BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $116.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

