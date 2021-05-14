BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Honda Motor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Honda Motor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

