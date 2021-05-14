(BTA.L)’s (BTA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.