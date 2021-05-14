Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s (HOM.U) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

HOM.U stock opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

