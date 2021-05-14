Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

NYSE BAM traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,287.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.