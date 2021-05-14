Brokers Offer Predictions for Brooks Automation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $89.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

