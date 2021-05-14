Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Target Price at $16.34

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIN shares. B. Riley began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company.

TRIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 74,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $2,160,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

