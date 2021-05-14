Brokerages Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) PT at $95.00

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.