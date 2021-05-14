Brokerages Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) PT at $95.00

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.
In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TTC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.
The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.
The Toro Company Profile
The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.
Featured Article: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.