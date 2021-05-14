Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Target Price at $48.50

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

PTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 451,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.