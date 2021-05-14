Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Price Target at $24.57

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLS traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 48,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $528.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

