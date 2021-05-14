Brokerages Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Target Price at $131.80

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.
MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85. Medpace has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $196.12.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.