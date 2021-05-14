Brokerages Set Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Target Price at $131.80

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.85. Medpace has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

