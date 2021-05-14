Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Target Price at $211.57

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.57.

MSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 561.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.