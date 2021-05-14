Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT at $21.20

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heartland Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 89,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. 1,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

