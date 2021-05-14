Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Price Target at $12.38

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 1,966,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,802. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

