Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $42.45

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

DISH stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

