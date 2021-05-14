Brokerages Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €18.65

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEQ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of DEQ stock traded down €0.73 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.54 ($21.81). The company had a trading volume of 128,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €19.97 ($23.49). The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.