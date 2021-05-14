Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT at $197.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

CDNAF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CDNAF stock traded up $15.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.72. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $174.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

