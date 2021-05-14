Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

