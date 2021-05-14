Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.44). New Relic posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Relic.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. New Relic has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Relic by 65,304.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,351 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $30,946,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth $15,407,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

