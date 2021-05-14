Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $328.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.30. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $243.13 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

