Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report sales of $44.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

NYSE:INSP traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

