Brokerages Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report sales of $44.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

NYSE:INSP traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.