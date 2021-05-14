Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NYSE DRI opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.