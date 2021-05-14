Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report $577.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.64 million and the lowest is $575.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.17. 5,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,901. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

