Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce sales of $421.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.67 million. AAR posted sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 199,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. AAR has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.