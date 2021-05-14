Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,741. Waste Connections has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.