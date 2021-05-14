Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,741. Waste Connections has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

