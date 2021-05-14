Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.46. 5,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,501. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

