Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $411,736. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

