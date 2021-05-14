Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 198,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.