Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.95. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $13.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $94.97 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

